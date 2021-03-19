Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.96.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Below by 759.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 105.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.