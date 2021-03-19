Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $232,522,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $216.06 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -502.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.