FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Sells $2,737,962.18 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,207. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

