FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLIDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $3.92 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

