Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.