Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) & ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Head to Head Contrast

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 4.47% 11.84% 4.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and ITOCHU’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $2.73 billion 15.22 $183.87 million $1.91 62.16 ITOCHU $101.26 billion 0.48 $4.61 billion $6.19 10.44

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 3 5 4 0 2.08 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

ITOCHU beats Flutter Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, and adjarabet.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, and Adjarabet brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and advance deposit wagering platform; and the Betfair New Jersey, an online casino and horseracing betting exchange. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment PLC in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment PLC was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic system, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, uranium, alumina, etc.; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, steel scrap, and non-ferrous products; and processes and trades in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronic materials, power, and others. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

