FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Cap of $560,158.94

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $560,158.94 and approximately $5,624.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

