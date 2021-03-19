Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Foot Locker by 393,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 108,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

