Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $200.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $173.06 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.