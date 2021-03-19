Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Sells $709,946.06 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 92,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.