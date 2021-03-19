Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 2,829 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $203,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 16.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,861. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $156.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.