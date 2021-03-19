Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,161 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

