Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$179.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$182.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$1.74 on Friday, hitting C$156.00. 1,625,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$147.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.95. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

