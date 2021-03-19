Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.98

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 2828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

