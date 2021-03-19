Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.90. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 28,395 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

