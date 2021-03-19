Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.07 ($54.20).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €36.47 ($42.91) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.17.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.