frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

