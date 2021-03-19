Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

FEC opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$603.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.20.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

