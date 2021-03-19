Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.77 ($51.50).

FPE stock opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.40. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

