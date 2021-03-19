FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

