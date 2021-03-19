Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $870.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37), but opened at GBX 904 ($11.81). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 887.84 ($11.60), with a volume of 5,582 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £491.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 844.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.