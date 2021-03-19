Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 36,532 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 36,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $2,407,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

