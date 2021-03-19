Fundamental Research Analysts Give Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) a C$4.61 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$4.61 target price on Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Gold X Mining stock opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. Gold X Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$4.62.

About Gold X Mining

Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its exploration targets around Toroparu on its 53,844 hectare 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company was formerly known as Sandspring Resources Ltd.

