Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $89,423.68 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. 60,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $870.90 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.