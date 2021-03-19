Fusible Price Up 22,313.2% This Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Fusible has traded 22,313.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00009155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $2.24 million and $234,306.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00453106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00689243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00076053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio.

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars.

