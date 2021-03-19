FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Information Services Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

III opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 million, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

