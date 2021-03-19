G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

GIII traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $33.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

