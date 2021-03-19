G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

