Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 682,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,885. The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

