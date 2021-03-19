Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.63. 743,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 771,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

