Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Sells $100,190.87 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.30 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genasys by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

