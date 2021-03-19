General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. 23,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

