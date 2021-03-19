General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of General Dynamics worth $173,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

