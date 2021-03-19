General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Set at $15.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $15.00 price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

