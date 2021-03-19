General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.71 million, a PE ratio of 198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $72,185.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,672 shares of company stock worth $168,841. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

