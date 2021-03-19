Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GBIO traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson bought 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

