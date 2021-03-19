Genesis Vision Price Reaches $7.50 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $33.20 million and $2.50 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00012762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.