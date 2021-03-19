Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.12 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

