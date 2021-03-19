Geoff E. Tanner Sells 1,200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.94 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $145,035,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

