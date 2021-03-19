George R. Neble Sells 500 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble sold 500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $20,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.