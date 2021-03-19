Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,855,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

