Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 11th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98. Global WholeHealth Partners has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.50.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

