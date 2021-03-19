Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,568 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 717.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period.

Get Global X Super Income Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.