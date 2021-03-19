Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,587.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Globe Life stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

