Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,650 shares of company stock worth $12,061,664. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

