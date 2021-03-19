GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 1,389.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 165,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.