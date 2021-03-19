GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of GOCO opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

