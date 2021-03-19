GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 38.8% Higher This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. GoldMint has a market cap of $396,850.87 and approximately $212.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.