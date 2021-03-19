Golem Price Hits $0.48 (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $475.81 million and $24.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

