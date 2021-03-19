Goodnow Investment Group LLC Buys 10,320 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 3.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,722. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

